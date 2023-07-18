New Suit - Defamation

Sheppard Mullin filed a defamation lawsuit Tuesday in Virginia Eastern District Court claiming $150 million in damages on behalf of Knockout Holdings, a provider of IT services for the federal government. The complaint targets former Knockout senior executive Arvinder Kakar for allegedly making disparaging remarks about Knockout to IBM executives and other third parties, successfully undermining a proposed acquisition and forcing Knockout to accept a sharply reduced purchase price. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00944, Knockout Holdings, LLC v. Kakar.

Business Services

July 18, 2023, 5:58 PM

Plaintiffs

Knockout Holdings, LLC

Plaintiffs

Sheppard Mullin

defendants

Arvinder Kakar

nature of claim: 320/for alleged defamation