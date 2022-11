New Suit - Employment Class Action

Genesis HealthCare d/b/a Woodspoint Nursing was hit with an employment discrimination class action Wednesday in Kentucky Eastern District Court. The suit was brought by Deters Law on behalf of employees who claim they are unable to receive the COVID-19 vaccination due to their religious beliefs. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-00145, Knipp v. Genesis Healthcare.

Health Care

November 23, 2022, 4:00 PM