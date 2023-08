New Suit - Interpleader

Knights of Columbus filed an interpleader lawsuit against the Estate of Joseph A. Eisenhauer and other defendants on Aug. 7 in Arizona District Court. The lawsuit, brought by the Cavanagh Law Firm, seeks to determine the proper beneficiaries of a life insurance policy. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-08525, Knights of Columbus v. Baldwin.

Insurance

August 09, 2023, 5:11 AM

Plaintiffs

Knights of Columbus

Plaintiffs

The Cavanagh Law Firm

defendants

Ronald Baldwin

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute