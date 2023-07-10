Who Got The Work

Eric G. Korphage and Anthony J.M. Kikendall of White and Williams have entered appearances for Old Republic Surety Co. in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The action, over allegedly poor landscaping services under a construction subcontract, was filed May 24 in Maryland District Court by Davis, Agnor, Rapaport & Skalny on behalf of Knighto LLC, doing business as Knight Solutions. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Richard D. Bennett, is 1:23-cv-01396, Knighto, LLC v. Ground Efx Landscaping, LLC et al.

Insurance

July 10, 2023, 5:30 AM

Plaintiffs

Knighto, LLC

Plaintiffs

Davis, Agnor, Rapaport & Skalny, LLC

defendants

Old Republic Surety Company

Ground Efx Landscaping, LLC

defendant counsels

White and Williams

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract