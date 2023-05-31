New Suit - Privacy Class Action

Yum Brands, a fast food restaurant company known for its brands Taco Bell, KFC and Pizza Hut, and other defendants were hit with a data breach class action Wednesday in Kentucky Western District Court. The complaint accuses the defendants of failing to safeguard consumers’ personal identifiable information, resulting in a January 2023 data breach. The suit was filed by the Srourian Law Firm; Cole & Van Note; and the Lyon Firm. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00274, Knighten v. Yum! Brands, Inc. et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

May 31, 2023, 3:18 PM

Plaintiffs

David Knighten

Plaintiffs

Srourian Law Firm, P.C.

Cole & Van Note

The Lyon Firm

defendants

Yum! Brands, Inc.

Charter Central, LLC

Charter Foods, Inc.

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims