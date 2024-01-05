Who Got The Work

Jonathan Rose and Jose Espinosa of DLA Piper have entered appearances for Charter Communications, the telecom and cable provider, in a pending ERISA lawsuit. The complaint, which pertains to short- and long-term disability benefits, was filed Nov. 21 in Florida Middle District Court by Herbert M. Hill PA on behalf of Lacorey Knighten. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle, is 8:23-cv-02669, Knighten v. Charter Communications, Inc. et al.

Insurance

January 05, 2024, 9:24 AM

Plaintiffs

Lacorey Knighten

Plaintiffs

Herbert M. Hill, PA

defendants

Charter Communications, Inc.

Lincoln National Life Insurance Company

defendant counsels

DLA Piper

Thompson Coburn

Mcdowell Hetherington LLP

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations