Yum Brands, a fast food restaurant company known for its brands Taco Bell, KFC and Pizza Hut, and other defendants were slapped with a data breach class action Monday in Tennessee Eastern District Court. The suit, which accuses the defendants of failing to implement adequate data security measures, arises from a Jan. 2023 breach impacting the personal identifiable information of thousands of consumers. The suit is backed by Cole & Van Note. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00039, Knighten v. Charter Central, LLC et al.
Food, Beverage & Tobacco
April 18, 2023, 4:12 AM