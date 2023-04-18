New Suit - Data Breach Class Action

Yum Brands, a fast food restaurant company known for its brands Taco Bell, KFC and Pizza Hut, and other defendants were slapped with a data breach class action Monday in Tennessee Eastern District Court. The suit, which accuses the defendants of failing to implement adequate data security measures, arises from a Jan. 2023 breach impacting the personal identifiable information of thousands of consumers. The suit is backed by Cole & Van Note. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00039, Knighten v. Charter Central, LLC et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

April 18, 2023, 4:12 AM

Plaintiffs

David Knighten

Plaintiffs

Cole & Van Note

defendants

Yum Brands, Inc.

Charter Central, LLC

Charter Foods, Inc.

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims