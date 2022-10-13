New Suit

Walgreens Boots Alliance, a holding company known for its retail chains Walgreens and Duane Reade, was slapped with a lawsuit Monday in California Northern District Court. The court case was brought by Bulgucheva Law on behalf of Daniel Knight, who contends that due to his race, he was unable to fill his monthly norco prescription over alleged questions regarding the validity of the electronic prescription. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-05919, Knight v. Walgreen Co.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

October 13, 2022, 4:22 AM