New Suit - Civil Rights

Walgreens was hit with a civil rights lawsuit Monday in California Northern District Court. The lawsuit was filed by Bulgucheva Law on behalf of a pharmacy customer claiming racial discrimination. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:22-cv-05919, Knight v. Walgreen Co.

October 10, 2022, 5:36 PM