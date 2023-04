New Suit - Employment

MetLife and the U.S. Office of Personnel Management were sued Monday in Georgia Middle District Court under the Federal Employees’ Group Life Insurance Act. The lawsuit was filed by Westmoreland, Patterson, Moseley & Hinson on behalf of the surviving spouse of a federal employee. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:23-cv-00144, Knight v. United States Office Of Personnel Management et al.

Insurance

April 24, 2023, 6:29 PM

