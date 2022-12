Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Cooper & Scully on Friday removed a lawsuit alleging pharmaceutical negligence against CVS Pharmacy to Texas Northern District Court. The complaint was filed by Friedman & Feiger on behalf of a plaintiff who claims she was given diabetic medication rather than blood pressure medication in error, resulting in her causing a motor vehicle collision and being arrested. The case is 3:22-cv-02701, Knight v. CVS Pharmacy, Inc.