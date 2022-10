Who Got The Work

J. Lott Warren of Butler Snow has entered an appearance for Cocolevio MS LLC in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The suit, filed Aug. 18 in Mississippi Northern District Court by Watson & Norris on behalf of a plaintiff with cerebral palsy. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Michael P. Mills, is 4:22-cv-00133, Knight v. Cocolevio MS LLC.

Mississippi

October 03, 2022, 4:24 AM