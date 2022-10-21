New Suit - Employment

Boise Cascade, a wood products and building materials wholesaler, was sued Friday in Florida Northern District Court over alleged disability-based employment discrimination. The court case was brought by attorney Clayton M. Connors on behalf of Nikolaus Knight, who claims he was wrongfully terminated as a result of requesting accommodations for epilepsy. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-21229, Knight v. Boise Cascade Company.

Wholesalers

October 21, 2022, 3:47 PM