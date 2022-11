Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Resnick & Louis on Friday removed a product liability lawsuit against Malkoff Devices and SureFire LLC to Arizona District Court. The suit, filed by Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani and the Law Office of Christopher M. Jeffrey on behalf of Jack Knight and Jane Knight, alleges that Mr. Knight was injured by an exploding M3 flashlight. The case is 4:22-cv-00523, Knight et al. v. SureFire Holdings LLC et al.

Arizona

November 18, 2022, 7:38 PM