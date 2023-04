Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Strong & Hanni removed an insurance lawsuit against State Farm Insurance to Utah District Court on Tuesday. The complaint was filed by Sage Law Partners on behalf of Glen Knight and Leslie Knight, commercial property owners who allege lack of proper insurance payout for natural disaster damages. The case is 2:23-cv-00232, Knight et al v. State Farm Fire and Casualty Company.

Insurance

April 11, 2023, 6:24 PM

Plaintiffs

Glen Knight

Leslie Knight

Plaintiffs

Sage Law Partners LLC

defendants

State Farm Fire and Casualty Company

defendant counsels

Strong Hanni

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute