Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith on Friday removed a trip-and-fall lawsuit against Liberty Military Housing Holdings and other defendants to California Southern District Court. The suit was filed by the Ellis Firm on behalf of Allison Knigge. The case is 3:23-cv-01022, Knigge v. Lincoln Military Housing, LLC et al.

Real Estate

June 02, 2023, 3:16 PM

Plaintiffs

Allison Knigge

Plaintiffs

The Ellis Firm

The Ellis Firm, Aplc

defendants

Does 1-20

Liberty Military Housing Holdings, LLC

Lincoln Military Housing Holdings, LLC

Lincoln Military Housing, LLC

New Way Landscape & Tree Services

defendant counsels

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims