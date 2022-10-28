Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Consulting Engineers Group to Oregon District Court. The suit was filed by Marvin Chorzempa & Larson on behalf of MDU Resources Group, which alleges that precast architectural concrete panels were created in error by the defendant, creating a 'cascading series of delays' in a construction project. The case is 3:22-cv-01662, Knife River Corporation - Northwest v. Consulting Engineers Group - FL, Inc.

Energy

October 28, 2022, 8:39 PM