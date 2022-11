Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at GrayRobinson on Tuesday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against William H. Covington, Stormfitters Corporation and West Shore Home LLC to Florida Middle District Court. The suit, over alleged violations of the equal pay act, was filed by Shankman Leone PA on behalf of Jacqueline Frances Knettel. The case is 8:22-cv-02618, Knettel v. Stormfitters Corporation et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

November 16, 2022, 5:17 AM