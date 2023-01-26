New Suit - Employment

Lithia Motors, the Oregon-based automotive retailer, and Hyundai of Wesley Chapel were hit with a false imprisonment lawsuit Thursday in Florida Middle District Court. The court case, brought by ThorpeLaw on behalf of Coleen Knecht and Wesley employee Jason Knecht, contends that a Wesley general manager prevented Jason Knecht from exiting the dealership office and verbally assaulted him. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 8:23-cv-00182, Knecht et al v. Wesley Chapel-Hy, LLC d/b/a Hyundai of Wesley Chapel et al.

Automotive

January 26, 2023, 12:25 PM