New Suit - Contract

Lane Powell filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Thursday in California Central District Court on behalf of KMS LLC. The suit pursues claims against Major League Trucking Inc. for the alleged failure to deliver cargo per a transportation agreement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-06245, Kms, LLC v. Major League Trucking, Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

September 01, 2022, 5:18 PM