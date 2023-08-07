Who Got The Work

Eric Rieder and Glenn B. Coleman of Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner have entered appearances for Charlotte Moss LLC in a pending copyright infringement lawsuit. The complaint was filed June 20 in New York Southern District Court by the Sanders Law Group on behalf of professional photographer Kathy Kmonicek, who claims that the defendant actively copied and displayed the plaintiff's photograph on its website without authorization or permission. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John G. Koeltl, is 1:23-cv-05190, Kmonicek v. Charlotte Moss LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

August 07, 2023, 7:36 AM

