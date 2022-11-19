Who Got The Work

Freeman, Mathis & Gary partner Jennifer C. Adair has entered an appearance for Reva Properties LLC, an operator of a Super 8 Motel, in a pending lawsuit. The action, filed Oct. 4 in Georgia Northern District Court by the Stoddard Firm, brings claims on behalf of a plaintiff who contends that she was the victim of sex trafficking at the defendant's hotel. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Thomas W. Thrash Jr., is 1:22-cv-03991, K.M. v. Reva Properties, LLC.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

November 19, 2022, 11:43 AM