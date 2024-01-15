Who Got The Work

Berkshire Hathaway has retained attorneys Andrew L. Margulis of Ropers Majeski and James Scott Kreamer and Travis Hoehn of Baker Sterchi Cowden & Rice as defense counsel in a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The suit, filed Nov. 30 in Missouri Western District Court by Lathrop GPM on behalf of KM Tactical, seeks a declaration that Berkshire Hathaway has a duty to defend KM in an underlying litigation. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Greg Kays, is 4:23-cv-00874, KM Tactical, LLC v. Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Company.

Insurance

January 15, 2024, 10:36 AM

Plaintiffs

KM Tactical, LLC

Plaintiffs

Lathrop GPM

defendants

Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Company

Granite State Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Ropers Majeski PC

Baker Sterchi Cowden And Rice L.l.c.

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute