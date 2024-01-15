Berkshire Hathaway has retained attorneys Andrew L. Margulis of Ropers Majeski and James Scott Kreamer and Travis Hoehn of Baker Sterchi Cowden & Rice as defense counsel in a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The suit, filed Nov. 30 in Missouri Western District Court by Lathrop GPM on behalf of KM Tactical, seeks a declaration that Berkshire Hathaway has a duty to defend KM in an underlying litigation. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Greg Kays, is 4:23-cv-00874, KM Tactical, LLC v. Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Company.
Insurance
January 15, 2024, 10:36 AM