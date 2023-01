Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at White and Williams on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Great Northern Insurance, a Chubb company, to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit, for water damage claims, was filed by Richard M. Ochroch & Associates on behalf of Joseph Kluger and Susan Lewis. The case is 2:23-cv-00118, Kluger et al v. Great Northern Insurance Company.

Insurance

January 11, 2023, 12:52 PM