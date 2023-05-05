Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath on Friday removed a product liability lawsuit against LivaNova USA and Mike Mathison to Indiana Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Thomasson, Thomasson, Long & Guthrie on behalf of Charles Kloss and Tammy Kloss, centers on a therapeutic nerve stimulator implant manufactured by LivaNova. According to the complaint, defendant Mathison injured Tammy Kloss by activating the stimulator too soon after implantation. The suit also alleges that the device’s remote control activation feature leaves recipients vulnerable to accidental activation. The case is 4:23-cv-00072, Kloss et al v. Mathison et al.

Health Care

May 05, 2023, 6:51 PM

Plaintiffs

Charles Kloss

Tammy Kloss

defendants

John Doe

Livanova USA, Inc.

Mike Mathison

defendant counsels

Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath

nature of claim: 367/over product liability claims