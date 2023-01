New Suit - Product Liability

Kia Motors, the South Korean automaker, and ARC Automotive were sued Wednesday in Georgia Northern District Court. The lawsuit, filed by Jody D. Peterman LLC on behalf of Christina Klopfenstein, centers on allegedly defective air bag inflators which were manufactured by ARC Automotive and installed in the plaintiffs 2016 Kia Soul vehicle. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00011, Klopfenstein v. Kia America, Inc. et al.