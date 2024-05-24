Who Got The Work

Attorneys from Latham & Watkins have stepped in to represent Akero Therapeutics Inc. and other defendants in a pending securities class action. The action, filed April 26 in California Northern District Court by Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd and Abraham, Fruchter & Twersky, accuses the defendants of filing false and misleading statements regarding the patient population of the clinical trials; specifically, the defendants failed to disclose that the trials did not align with FDA guidance, rendering the goals of the trials 'not statistically significant.' The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers, is 4:24-cv-02534, Klobus v. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

May 24, 2024, 5:29 PM

Dora Klobus

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd

Akero Therapeutics, Inc.

Andrew Cheng

Catriona Yale

William White

Latham & Watkins

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws