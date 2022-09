New Suit

Community Health Systems, a Tennessee-based general hospital corporation, and other defendants were hit with an employment lawsuit on Tuesday in Alabama Middle District Court. The suit, over the disputed terms of an employment agreement, was filed by Reese & Reese Attorneys on behalf of Diane L. Klvington. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-00574, Klivington v. Voss et al.

Health Care

September 27, 2022, 7:32 PM