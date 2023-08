New Suit

Truist Financial, a bank holding company formed through the merger of BB&T and SunTrust Banks, was sued Tuesday in Florida Middle District Court. The lawsuit, over a mortgage dispute, was brought by Newhart Legal and Mevthin, Yancey Stephens & Miller on behalf of Donald Klinkman and Marie Klinkman. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00583, Klinkman et al v. Truist Bank.

Banking & Financial Services

August 01, 2023, 5:23 PM

Donald Klinkman

Marie Klinkman

Newhart Legal, P.A.

defendants

Truist Bank

