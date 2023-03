Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Wilson Smith Cochran Dickerson on Friday removed a lawsuit against FedEx and other defendants to Oregon District Court. The suit, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Lawrence Law Firm on behalf of Peter Harmon and Keely Klinger. The case is 3:23-cv-00426, Klinger et al v. Federal Express Corporation et al.

Transportation & Logistics

March 24, 2023, 6:37 PM

Plaintiffs

Keely Klinger

Peter Harmon

Lawrence Law Office

defendants

Federal Express Corporation

FedEx Ground Package Systems, Inc.

Invictus Transportation, Inc.

Jesse Bloyed

defendant counsels

Wilson Smith Cochran Dickerson

nature of claim: 350/for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision