New Suit - Copyright

CNN was slapped with a copyright infringement lawsuit Monday in California Central District Court in relation to CNN special 'Where Have All the Theme Songs Gone.' The court case, brought by attorney Allen Hyman on behalf of Anthony Kling and Mary Kling, contends that the defendant used the musical composition of the theme song 'We Are the Men of Texaco' in the special without proper authorization. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-04383, Kling et al v. Cable News Network Inc.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

June 05, 2023, 5:02 PM

Plaintiffs

Anthony Kling

Mary Kling

Plaintiffs

Law Offices Of Allen Hyman

defendants

Cable News Network Inc.

nature of claim: 820/over copyright claims