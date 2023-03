Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Mark Migdal & Hayden on Friday removed a privacy class action against Getaround, a car sharing company, to Florida Northern District Court. The suit, which was filed by Shamis & Gentile and Edelsberg Law on behalf of Getaround users, alleges that the company stored and used customers’ mobile phone numbers for marketing purposes without consent. The case is 3:23-cv-06113, Kline v. Getaround, Inc.

Business Services

March 17, 2023, 3:39 PM

Plaintiffs

Michelle Kline

defendants

Getaround, Inc.

defendant counsels

Mark Migdal & Hayden

nature of claim: 890/