Hyundai Motor America was hit with a breach-of-warranty class action Monday in Maryland District Court brought on behalf of owners and lessees of Hyundai Sonata plug-in hybrid vehicles. The complaint, brought by Goldman & Minton and Lewis & Tompkins, contends that Hyundai failed to honor lifetime warranties for hybrid car batteries in 2016-2020 Sonata hybrid models. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 8:23-cv-00245, Kline et al v. Hyundai Motor America Incorporated.