Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Dell, Moser, Lane & Loughney on Monday removed a slip-and-fall lawsuit against Dollar General to Pennsylvania Western District Court. The suit was filed by Schenck & Long on behalf of Shawn R. Kline and Tami M. Kline. The case is 2:22-cv-01602, Kline et al v. Dollar General Corporation et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

November 16, 2022, 4:39 AM