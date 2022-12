News From Law.com

Bad news for one up-and-coming associate. A lawyer who was fired from Kline & Specter a month after scoring a $19.7 million verdict is now facing a lawsuit from his former firm. The Philadelphia personal injury firm sued former associate Thomas Bosworth, alleging in the complaint that the defendant poached clients and deceived the firm about his plans to set up his own practice.

December 30, 2022, 4:18 PM