Kline & Specter Obtains $24M Settlement From Philadelphia Ho...

News From Law.com

A Philadelphia Days Inn has reached a $24 million settlement with eight human trafficking victims, resolving claims that the hotel allowed the then-minors to be abused on its premises, according to a Thursday announcement from the plaintiffs' Kline & Specter attorneys. "The traffickers were prosecuted," said Kline & Specter's Emily Marks, who represented the plaintiffs alongside Nadeem Bezar. "They're incarcerated and now it's time to hold the hotel accountable for what was happening in their hallways."

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

February 02, 2023, 3:52 PM