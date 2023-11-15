Kline & Specter, Bosworth Battle Over Millions in Attorney F...

News From Law.com

The contentious split between Kline & Specter and ex-associate Thomas Bosworth raises an expensive question: who gets paid for the successful cases Bosworth took with him to his new practice? Millions of dollars in attorney fees are at stake as the two parties clash over who is entitled to what. And with the allocation of funds in dispute, judges have put the payment of attorney fees on hold in at least two cases Bosworth brought over from Kline & Specter.

November 15, 2023, 2:28 PM

