Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Morrison Mahoney on Friday removed an insurance lawsuit against Continental Casualty Company to Massachusetts District Court. The suit, which pertains to long-term care benefits, was filed by attorney Craig D. Mulcahey on behalf of Linda Klickstein. The case is 1:22-cv-12197, Klickstein v. Continental Casualty Company.

Insurance

December 24, 2022, 10:49 AM