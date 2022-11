New Suit - Contract

Ernest Myers, Virginia Myers and M&M Grain and Produce were hit with a breach-of-contract lawsuit on Friday in Colorado District Court. The suit, over the disputed terms of a farming partnership, was filed by Davis Graham & Stubbs on behalf of Stephen J. Klemen Jr. and SAM Investments. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-03007, Klemen et al. v. Myers et al.

Agriculture

November 18, 2022, 7:49 PM