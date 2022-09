Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Snell & Wilmer on Monday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Wells Fargo to Nevada District Court. The complaint was filed by attorney Bradley Paul Elley Esq. on behalf of George Kleinman and Sherri Kleinman, who claim their gold coins were stolen from a safe deposit box. The case is 3:22-cv-00407, Kleinman et al v. Wells Fargo N.A.