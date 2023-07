New Suit - Conversion

Nossonal Kleinfeldt filed a conversion lawsuit against ex-fiance Nicole Alexandra Stern on Thursday in Michigan Eastern District Court. The suit, brought by Foster Swift Collins & Smith, seeks to recover a 7.19 carat engagement ring appraised for $163,000. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-11821, Kleinfeldt v. Stern.

Michigan

July 27, 2023, 4:47 PM

Plaintiffs

Nossonal Kleinfeldt

Plaintiffs

Foster Swift Collins & Smith

defendants

Nicole Alexandra Stern

nature of claim: 380/alleging unlawful business conduct