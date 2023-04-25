Kleinbards Attempts to Recoup $70K in Legal Fees From Lancas...

News From Law.com

Lancaster County's former district attorney did not have the power to exceed the $5,000 that the county commissioners budgeted the office prosecutor's office for outside legal spend, a Pennsylvania appeals court has ruled in a case clarifying questions about how prosecutors are meant to pay for legal fees. The unanimous decision from a three-judge Commonwealth Court panel means that the firm Kleinbard will not be able to recover nearly $70,000 in legal fees for work it before for the District Attorney's Office in 2019.

