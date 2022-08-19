Kleinbard Used Women-Owned Firms Diversity Status to Get Six...

News From Law.com

Philadelphia law firm Kleinbard is facing claims by local women-owned law firm that Kleinbard used the firm's diversity certification to obtain six-figure legal contracts from the state Office of General Counsel before breaching the 20% fee-sharing agreements between the two firms. The complaint, filed Thursday by 10-lawyer firm Griesing Law, says it was repeatedly duped into serving as Kleinbard's small diverse business subcontractor to obtain RFPs for legal services from the commonwealth after Gov. Tom Wolf issued a 2015 executive order requiring the state to support women and minority businesses in its procurement of services.

August 19, 2022, 5:54 PM