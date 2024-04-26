Kleinbard Cleared Of Wrongdoing In Pennsylvania Diversity Co...

News From Law.com

Women-owned law firm Griesing Mazzeo Law's federal breach of contract case against Kleinbard involving state contracts has been dismissed, with eastern district of Pennsylvania Judge Paul Diamond finding that Pennsylvania's Office of General Counsel already settled the dispute. Griesing first sued Kleinbard in 2022 for breach of contract, alleging that Kleinbard used Greising's diversity certification to obtain six-figure contracts from the state and subsequently stiffed Griesing of the contractually agreed 20% of the legal fees paid from those contracts.

April 26, 2024, 2:59 PM

