News From Law.com

Philadelphian midsize firm Kleinbard has brought on Bill McCall from Atlanta-based litigation firm Freeman Mathis & Gary as its executive director, and one of his first responsibilities will be aiding with the integration of four new attorneys, including two partners. Aside from McCall, the firm brought on two attorneys from Am Law 100 firms, including a corporate associate from Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders and a litigation partner from Duane Morris.

Government

May 01, 2023, 5:39 PM

nature of claim: /