The Pennsylvania Supreme Court heard oral arguments Tuesday in a Philadelphia law firm's bid to recoup tens of thousands of dollars in legal fees for work it performed for a former Lancaster County district attorney. The case centers on whether the District Attorney may exceed the legal spend that the county commission budgeted for his office, but the parties were at odds over how to approach the question.

May 14, 2024, 5:01 PM

