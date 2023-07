Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough on Tuesday removed a personal injury lawsuit against United Airlines and SkyWest to Colorado District Court. The suit, filed by Lampert & Walsh on behalf of Summer Klein, alleges that a flight attendant dropped a metal water bottle on the plaintiff's head. The case is 1:23-cv-01821, Klein v. United Airlines Inc. et al.

July 18, 2023, 8:06 PM

Summer Klein

United Airlines Holdings, Inc.

United Airlines, Inc.

United Express

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims