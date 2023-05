New Suit - Privacy Class Action

U-Haul was hit with a privacy class action on Wednesday in California Central District Court. The suit, filed by Bursor & Fisher, accuses the defendant of recording customers' phone conversations without consent in violation of the California Invasion of Privacy Act. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-03788, Klein v. U-Haul International Inc.

Business Services

May 17, 2023, 8:28 PM

Plaintiffs

Kamren Klein

Plaintiffs

Bursor & Fisher

defendants

U-Haul International, Inc.

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims