Who Got The Work

Daniel J. Bristol and David A. Belsheim of Hall & Evans have entered appearances for Old Dominion Freight Line in a pending personal injury lawsuit. The case was filed Aug. 1 in Colorado District Court by the Frickey Law Firm on behalf of Robert Klein. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Scott T. Varholak, is 1:22-cv-01900, Klein v. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

September 15, 2022, 7:14 AM