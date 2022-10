Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Greenberg Traurig on Tuesday removed a defamation lawsuit against Jelly Belly Candy Company to Massachusetts District Court. The suit, filed by the Jafri Law Firm on behalf of Jelly Belly original founder David Klein, accuses the defendants of falsely stating that Klein was not the true inventor of Jelly Belly jelly beans. The case is 1:22-cv-11825, Klein v. Jelly Belly Candy Company.

Retail & Consumer Goods

October 25, 2022, 6:27 PM